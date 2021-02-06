Home Ministry orders to suspend mobile internet services

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered to suspend the mobile internet services on the Delhi border. MHA has ordered to suspend the mobile internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi till the end of the day. The mobile internet services were suspended due to the ongoing protest by farmers.

“In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 00.00 hrs on February 6, 2020, to 23.59 hrs on February 6, 2021,” the MHA notification read.

Also Read: New restrictions imposed in Bahrain

Farmers’ unions are holding a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ from 12 noon to 3 pm, blocking national and state highways. Earlier Haryana state government has suspended mobile internet services in 2 districts bordering Delhi.