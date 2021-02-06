New Covid-19 guidelines issued in UAE: Reduced attendance at workplaces

Abu Dhabi government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The government has reduced the attendance at the government and semi-government offices to 30%.

“The Department of Government Support has approved reducing attendance at the workplace in Abu Dhabi government and semi-government entities to 30 per cent, to bolster precautionary measures implemented in the emirate and protect the health of employees and their families”, said Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

The department also approved remote working for all jobs that could be delivered fully from outside the workplace, employees older than 60 or with chronic diseases and weak immunity and people of determination. — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) February 6, 2021

All employees who have not yet taken the Covid vaccine must undergo a PCR test for Covid-19 every seven days. Employees aged above 60 and those with chronic diseases and weak immunity can work from home. The new guideline will come to effect from February 7.

The department also approved a compulsory PCR test every week for all employees. Volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempted from the weekly test. — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) February 6, 2021

“Volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempted from the weekly test,” the media office added.