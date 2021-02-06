Railways to run Kisan special trains. Know more

New Delhi: Railways to run Kisan special trains. From February 11, Kisan special trains will run from Agartala to Howrah. The new services are part of efforts to facilitate the transportation of farmers in the north-eastern regions. Indian Railways has launched Kisan Services to transport perishable goods and other agricultural products, including milk, meat, and fish.

The Kisan Special Train will have stoppages at Dharmanagar, Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Khaltipur, Bardhaman, and Bandel for loading/unloading, a statement issued by NF Railway said.