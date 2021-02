Security forces has arrested the chief of a newly formed militant organization named Lashkar-e-Mustafa in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested Hidayatullah Malik from Shopian district. Hidayatullah Malik is the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa. Lashkar-e-Mustafa is is an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad based in Pakistan.

Mustafa was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by Jammu and Anantnag police. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession.