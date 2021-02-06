The groom slapped the photographer who touched the bride at the wedding venue; Watch the video!!!

The video depicting the condition of a wedding photographer is now going viral on social media. Here the photographer is taking photos at the wedding venue. The camera turns to the bride, who is adorned with all kinds of ornaments. The video shows the groom standing comfortably in the beginning.

But after a while, the photographer grabs the bride’s face and tries to take a picture. Then everything was very quick. The groom takes a strong blow to the photographer. It is clear that the cause was the annoyance of touching the bride.

Watch video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK8wArBn0vA/