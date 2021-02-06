The UK is ready to make hotel quarantine mandatory for travelers from these countries….

UK: Quarantine is mandatory for travelers arriving in the UK from more than 30 ‘red list’ countries for 10 days from February 15 at government-approved hotels and other accommodation. The government’s new move is part of a drive to curb the proliferation of new Covid-19 variants, first discovered in South Africa and Brazil. Scientists believe the new variant will spread more rapidly and reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

Countries such as South America, South Africa, Portugal and the UAE are included in the list. Expatriates and nationals from these countries are already barred from entering the UK. It is reported that more information on how to book quarantine accommodation for travelers will be provided next week. Hotels near airports in Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen are expected to be booked for quarantine purposes.

England are currently in the third national lockdown after an outbreak of an epidemic in the country. Similar regulatory measures are in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. As of Friday, 3,903,706 corona virus cases had been reported in the UK. The UK is the fourth country in the world to report the highest number of Covid cases after the US, India and Brazil. The UK has the fifth highest mortality rate. The death toll so far is 110,462. The US, Brazil, Mexico and India are leading the way.