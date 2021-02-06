This girl gave the money earned from singing songs to the country…. Know why!!!

People from all over the country have come forward to defend Covid. Twelve-year-old Guhika Sachdeva handed over her savings of Rs 1 lakh to the government to defend Covid.

1.11 lakh from YouTube to health workers. The girl handed over the money to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for the treatment of the patients. The girl says that this money is a small amount but it will help someone.

During the lockdown, various workers were seen walking thousands of kilometers to reach home. That made it very difficult. God gave us everything. The girl says she made the decision because she felt she needed to help others. Sachdeva received money from YouTube after the video of her singing went viral.