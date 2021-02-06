Union government reveals the number of earthquakes that hit country last year

The union government has revelaed the number of earthquake that hit country last year. Union Minister for Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan has informed this in the Lok Sabha as a written reply to a question.

“During the last year, a total of 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 and above have been reported by NCS. Out of which, 13 earthquakes were recorded in National Capital Region (NCR) and its vicinity,” Harsh Vardhan said.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, maintained a nationwide seismological network, comprising 115 seismic stations, to monitor the earthquake activity in and around the country.