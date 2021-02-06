WHO praises India for controlling Covid outbreak… Read more!!!

Geneva: World Health Organization praises India for Covid control. WHO Director-General Tedros Athanom Gabrias said India had made significant progress in reducing the number of new Covid cases. The model in India shows that if we can do simple public health solutions, we can overcome the virus. Tedros also expects better results when vaccines are used for prevention

The Center had yesterday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of Covid cases in the country on a daily basis has come down significantly. As part of the vaccination drive that started on January 16, more than 41 lakh health workers across the country have been vaccinated. Covid has so far confirmed 1,08,02,591 people in the country. Of these, 1,04,96,308 were cured.