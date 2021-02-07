Covid-19 Update: 408 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 408 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 379 contacts of active cases and 29 travel related.

151 new recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally has reached at 154098. The death toll is firm at 250. The total recoveries has surged to 146910. Currently there are 6938 active cases in the country.

Also Read: 278 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The ministry has conducted 13373 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5335 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1427637 tests were conducted in the country.

There are 59 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 592. 6 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 61 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.