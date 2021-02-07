Abu Dhabi ‘Yas Island’ glows in red lights. Know more

Abu Dhabi: The country is celebrating the entry of the UAE spacecraft into Mars orbit. Abu Dhabi Yas Island glows red as part of this celebration. Red lights lit up in all the major attractions in the capital. The historic event that the country has been waiting for will take place on February 9 at 7.45 pm.

As the spacecraft enters orbit, the scientific community is waiting for further information. Due to the distance between Mars and Earth, data from the satellite could be delayed by 11 minutes, the team said. Mars enters orbit at a speed of 1.21 lakh kilometers per hour, reducing it to 18,000.