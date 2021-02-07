An emirate in UAE has imposed new stricter restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. Abu Dhabi has imposed new An emirate in UAE imposes fresh restrictions. Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has banned all parties and gatherings. The committee has also provided some exceptions for this ban. The decision is effective from today, February 7.

As per the new announcement, the number of guests has been capped to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings; and 20 for funerals and mourning services. The committee has also reduced the operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities. Also all movie theatres will be closed.

The committee approved capping operating capacity of shopping malls to 40%; gyms, private beaches and swimming pools to 50%; restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks to 60%; taxis to 45%; and buses to 75%.