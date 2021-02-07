Avalanche: Central Meteorological Department came up with a notification

Chamoli: Despite the catastrophic avalanche, no adverse weather conditions are expected in Chamoli, Tapovan, and Joshimath in Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Additional Director General Anand Sharma said dry weather is expected in Chamoli, Tapovan, and Joshimath for the next two days.

A special weather forecast issued by the IMD states that there is no possibility of heavy snowfall or rain on February 7-8. However, he said there was a possibility of light rain/snow in the northern parts of Chamoli district on February 9-10. The Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers were hit by heavy snowfall in Nanda Devi. Ten bodies have already been found in the search. The military said 16 workers had been rescued from the tunnel.