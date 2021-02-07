‘Breaking news’; A glacier break lead to massive flooding in Uttarakhand,100-150 casualties feared

Massive flooding occurred in river Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday after news of a glacier breach in the region. The massive flooding has also destroyed Rishiganga Power Project in the Tapovan area. The Joshimath-Malari bridge has been washed away due to the flooding in the Dhauli Ganga river. This bridge was used by Indian Army personnel to go to the border areas.

The ITBP is in relation to the Ministry of Home Affairs, sources said. A large team has left from the Regional Response Center of ITBP, Gauchar. A mountaineering team of the ITBP also quickly sent the personnel practicing in building bridges. 200 personnel have already been sent by ITBP from Joshimath.

1.44 pm: Uttarakhand CM Rawat said that floodwaters have entered Alaknanda but we haven’t got reports of damage yet. “Have received calls from PM Modi, HM Shah, as well,” he said. More than 150 laborers toiling at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been immediately affected, the news agency reported State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal as saying. References say numerous casualties are worried near Reni village which is 26 kilometers from the Joshimath area. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men hurried for rescue.“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site,” she said.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI pic.twitter.com/JoR76lWEAb — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

UP Relief Commissioner has issued a notice to all District Magistrates of the state issuing a ‘Disaster Alert’. Districts which lie on the Ganga riverbanks have been placed on alert.”Reports of the breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand have been received. The districts on the Ganga river need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If necessary, people should be evacuated and taken to a safe position. NDRF, SDRF, and PAC Flood Company are being given directions to be on the highest alert. Please coordinate regionally also,” the notice said.

Two units of ITBP have reached the point, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of the IAF chopper by evening. SDRF & local administration is already at the spot, “MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI about a massive flood in Dhauliganga.