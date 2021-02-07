Covid-19 Update: 278 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. 443,153 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to date.

Meanwhile, 317 new coronavirus infection along with 278 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 153 were recorded in Riyadh, 71 in the Eastern Province, 35 in Makkah, 18 in Madinah, 5 in Asir, 3 in Najran and 2 in Jazan.

Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 370,278. The total recoveries is at 361515. The death toll is at 6402. At present there are 2361 active cases in the country. In this 408 are admitted in ICUs.