Covid-19 Update: 3093 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the Coronavirus situation in the country. 3093 new coronavirus cases along with 4678 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of total confirmed cases has reached at 326,495. The total recoveries now stand at 305,759. The death toll has reached at 921. At present there are 19,815 active cases in the country.

Ministry has conducted 192,241 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 26.8 million tests has been conducted in the country.

UAE airlines on Thursday announced travel restrictions to Kuwait. Emirates airline, Etihad Airways and Flydubai made the announcement after Kuwait said it would suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of February 7, following a rise in coronavirus cases.