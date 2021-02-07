Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 94.2% in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 94.2% in Oman. The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated this.

Meanwhile, 633 new coronavirus cases along with 432 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally has thus reached at 135674. The total recoveries now stand at 127698. The death toll has climbed to 1534.

At present there are 6442 active cases. In the last 24 hours 14 people were admitted to hospitals. At present there 96 patients under medical treatment. In this 29 are admitted in ICUs.