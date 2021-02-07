Covid-19 Update: Saudi Arabia imposes new restrictions

Saudi Arabia has imposed new restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. Saudi Arabia has denied the public access to seafronts. Saudi Arabian security agencies has denied the public access to seafronts in the eastern cities of Dammam and Khobar.

Security agencies had set up checkpoints near the seafronts in Dammam and Khobar cities and closed entrances to their corniches due to visitor overcrowding.

Earlier in last week, the Saudi Arabian government has imposed a temporary ban on flights from 20 countries. The government has also suspended all events and parties such as weddings and corporate meetings for at least 30 days.