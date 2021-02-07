Covid vaccine; experiment will begin soon in children….

The decision was made to give children the Covid vaccine. Bharat Biotech has announced that Covid vaccine will be tested in children soon. The covaxin trial will begin in late February. The experiment will be performed on two to 18-year-olds.

The decision has been taken to start testing the vaccine as soon as it gets permission from the Central Government to conduct the test. Covaxin is a vaccine developed by India against Covid 19. It was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with NIV and ICMR.

The covaxin test is given to children after the third stage of the test has been confirmed. Bharat Biotech said that the application for the clinical trial will be submitted to the expert committee.