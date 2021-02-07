Gold ring swallowed in age 1 was removed from trachea at the age of 70!!!

Pathanamthitta: A gold ring swallowed at the age of one was taken out of the trachea at the age of 70. Raghugopalan, 70, of Valanchuzhi, Rajamangalam, Pathanamthitta, underwent an MRI scan following a persistent headache. Raghugopalan had been undergoing treatment for a headache for a long time. He was recently admitted to the hospital with a severe headache. Normal tests did not find anything unusual. The doctor then recommended a detailed scanning. The scan report showed a metal object trapped in the trachea.

Although the doctor asked if he had ever swallowed a metal object, Raghugopalan at first did not remember swallowing the ring when he was one year old. It was only later that he remembered that his parents had told him that he had swallowed the ring. But doctors say it’s amazing that the ring he swallowed when he was one year old got stuck in his trachea but no accident occurred. Neurologist at Muthoot Medical Center Dr. Jibu K. ??John, Dr. Frenny, ENT Specialist together taken out the ring.