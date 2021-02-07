Govt provides Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to married women. Know more

Kochi: The state government has provided financial assistance to young women from economically backward families in the advanced communities of Kerala. Funding is provided under the State Front Community Corporation’s ‘Mangalya Samunnathi’ scheme. The girl must be 22 years of age or older. The beneficiaries of the scheme were given to young women belonging to non-reserved categories. The annual family income of the applicant should not exceed one lakh rupees. Girls should be AAI and priority category ration cardholders. The application should be submitted by the parents of the married girl. Up to Rs 1 lakh will be given as a marriage grant. Those who are married after April 1, 2020, are eligible for financial assistance.

Out of the available applications, only 100 people with the lowest income will get financial assistance. This will be credited to the applicant’s bank account. Sample application form and details are available on the website www.kswcfc.org. The application form can be downloaded from the website. A copy of the marriage certificate attested by the Gazetted Officer, income certificate, proof of caste, marriage certificate, Aadhar card, ration card, and bank passbook should be submitted with the application.