‘If you vote you get the right to freedom ‘; Pakistan to Kashmir….

Islamabad: Pakistani President Imran Khan has promised that if Kashmiris vote to side with Pakistan, they will be given the right to freedom, according to a UN referendum. Imran Khan made the announcement at a Kashmir solidarity rally attended by tens of thousands in the Pakistan-administered city of Kotli on Monday. “It is up to you to decide your future. If you join an independent Pakistan, you will be given all kinds of freedom,” he added.

But Jammu and Kashmir, which is part of India, is now under central rule. Since independence from the British in 1947, the two countries have clashed twice directly for Kashmir. In 1948, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling on the people of the region to conduct a referendum.