Khalistani linked agency paid Rs.18 crores to Rihanna for supporting farmers’ protest

National media reported that the international pop singer Rihanna was paid by a pro-Khalistani public relation agency for her tweets supporting the ongoing protest by farmers. As per reports in OPIndia, a pro-Khalistan organization based in Canada named Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) has played a vital role in launching a global campaign in support of the farmers. As per reports, the campaign had the backing of “political leaders and activists based out of Canada”.

As per reports from ‘The Print’, a PR agency named ‘Skyrocket’ has paid US dollar 2.5 million (Rs.18 crore) to pop star Rihanna to tweet in favour of the farmer protests. A pro- Khalistani leader Mo Dhaliwal is a director of this firm. Also, the tool kit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg is supposed to be a part of the larger conspiracy to create disharmony in the country. Many international celebrities like Greta Thunberg and porn star Mia Khalifa has came forward supporting the protest by farmers.

But the Poetic Justice Foundation has denied all allegations. “Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate Rihanna, Greta Thunberg or any number of specific celebrities to tweet about the #FarmersProtest. We didn’t pay anyone to tweet — and certainly didn’t pay anyone $2.5m to do so,” said a statement signed by Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal, director of the Canada-based World Sikh Organisation, and co-founder of PJF.