“Modi destroying termite ridden old Banyan tree” ; Celebrated journalist mistakenly accredited to viral write-up

A write-up connected to famous journalist Mark Tully has been shared extensively on social media. Titled ‘Modi devastating termite ridden old Banyan tree’, the write-up is decisive of the Nehru dynasty, naming it a “termite ridden old Banyan tree which will still strive its best to hold anyone developing to the area that it may even turn the soil upside down before falling”. The write-up warns against the lingering ‘old order’ and how it will do anything and everything in its authority to maintain the situation and prevent positive transformation.

The full text of the write-up, which apparently appears in Tully’s book ‘No Full Stops in India’, is shared below. Tully was the bureau chief of BBC, New Delhi. He began his occupation in 1965 as the Indian correspondent for the global broadcaster.

“Modi destroying termite ridden old Banyan tree”-Mark Tully on Modi

Mark Tully the BBC correspondent for India for many decades writes about changes happening in MODI’S regime. In his Book “No Full Stops in India,” while discussing change writes –In India change takes a lot more time. The birth will be slow and perhaps painful. I believe it could be the birth of a new order which is not held up by the crumbling colonial pillars left behind by the Raj but is GENUINELY Indian; a GC modern order, but ”not a slavish imitation of other modern orders”.

He goes on to say that – “For all its great achievements, the Nehru dynasty has stood like a Banyan tree, overshadowing the people and the institutions of India, and all Indians know that nothing grows under the Banyan tree”.As Mark said, Change will be slow and painful, therefore someone who doesn’t read and makes a judgment based on perception will for quite some time not be able to see the change taking place or will pretend as if nothing is changing. The way changes are coming in Railways, Power sector, Defense Production and in governance and at the same time accompanied by the resentment of the old forces indicate that the process of change has begun albeit slowly but firmly and is going to be painful.

Let us not undermine the capabilities of this termite ridden old Banyan tree which will still try its best to stop anyone growing to the extent that it may even turn the soil upside down before falling. For a year or so we may witness more of Dadris, more of Kaniyahas, more of Owaisi style shouting but finally if the Society keeps its cool, acts maturely, and continues to perform we will sail through and the old forces will die a natural death.

LET ME ADD to this – every day the new stir media throws in your face is all doctored by forces who wish to topple Modi Govt as Modi has uprooted them and they are like fish out of the water. The time has come to continue to support the man and keep your faith intact and we will see a new India for sure – bigger, better, stronger, corruption-free, peaceful, prosperous than ever before with people having a better quality of life…

– Mark Tully.

The write-up has been shared by numerous individual users on Facebook. It has also been posted on Twitter.

No such passage in the book

Alt News found that the write-up ascribed to Mark Tully is to be discovered nowhere in his book ‘No Full Stops in India’. We then reached Mark Tully who verified that this so-called article/passage is false. “It is a rehash of an older fake which has been in circulation for years now. I would be enormously grateful for anything you can do to make it known the so-called article supposedly by me is a fake”.

This is not the first time that Mark Tully’s name has been applied to further an agenda in the style of an article/write-up/passage. Earlier in July 2018, when the Congress party had proposed a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, an ‘article’ critical of the Gandhi family, and falsely ascribed to Tully, was distributed broadly.