“Nutella”…Is it New-tell-uh? NUT-ella? Or NOU-tella? ??? 88% of people mispronounce it….Read more

Nutella is a world-famous bread spread (which can be smeared between bread like jam) made from hazelnut and cocoa powder. Isn’t it nutty? One unsettled question is what is true pronunciation. Nutella is probably your favorite food, but you’ve probably mispronounced that word. What is the reason? According to a recent survey, 88 percent of people mispronounce.

Everyone has a particular way of pronouncing specific words and phrases and some people are left amazed when they discover out that they’ve been pronouncing it all incorrectly for years. You may pretend to be the world’s biggest fan of Nutella, however, there is a chance that you’ve been pronouncing the chocolate spread’s name wrongly.

The crew at Nutella concluded the debate on how to articulate the popular chocolate hazelnut spread at the event of World Nutella Day on February 5 and netizens appear to have “trust issues” now. The company carried a poll in the UK to check how people pronounce Nutella and the results are, shocking. A huge 88 percent mispronounce the word Nutella. Of those, 78% spell the word as ‘NUT-Ella’. While 12 percent enunciate it as ‘NOU-tella, six percent consider ‘NEW-tell-uh’ is the correct pronunciation. Only three percent said they just don’t know how to say it.

The correct pronunciation of Nutella; Nutella is produced by the Italian company Ferrero. It’s pronounced as ‘NOU-tella’, with the stress being put on the “N’ and “OU”.”Finding out that Nutella is pronounced Nootella is why I have trust issues,” a Nutella fan declared on Twitter.

James Stewart, Marketing Director for Nutella, Ferrero UK & Ireland, said, “As Nutella is enjoyed in every corner of the world, there has long been some fun debates on how it should be pronounced. Our Nutella team wanted to share how we pronounce the iconic spread’s name. We emphasize the ‘NOU’ in ‘NOU-tella’, but we don’t mind how our fans decide to pronounce it – the most important thing to us is that you enjoy it!”

However, on Nutella’s constantly asked questions page of its US website, the chocolate spread is defined as: “Nutella (pronounced ‘new-tell-uh’) is a tasty, unique spread made from the combination of roasted hazelnuts, skim milk, and a hint of cocoa.”Ferrero told that in early 2015 there is no common worldwide pronunciation for Nutella.