Pakistani youth leader says India will be divided

The speech of a Pakistani youth chanting the slogan “Khalsa Khalistan, Kashmir belongs to Pakistan” went viral on social media. The controversy was sparked by a speech by Shaheer Sialvi, a young student leader in Pakistan, who said that Khalistan has the support of 22 crore people in Pakistan.

The youth leader came out at a rally in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, announcing Khalistan’s public support. The video of the young man saying that 22 crore people from Pakistan have the support Khalistan and they’ll move forward with courage has been widely circulated on Twitter from Pakistan. The speech begins as a message to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Shaheer is also the President of the State Youth Parliament of Pakistan. He threatened to work for the formation of Khalistan. The youth leader says that India will be divided.