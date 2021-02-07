PM will visit West Bengal and Assam today… Read more!!!

Bengal: The Prime Minister will pay a visit to West Bengal and Assam today. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals at 11.45 am. Apart from this, he will launch the flagship project ‘Axom Mala’ in Dhekiajuli, Assam, which will include state highways and district roads.

At 4.50 pm, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the second catalytic-isodewaxing unit of the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation.

The unit will have a capacity of 270,000 MT per annum. It is expected to receive about US $185 million in foreign exchange upon commissioning. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a flyover on National Highway 41, including the 4-lane railway overbridge at Ranichak in Haldia. The project is being constructed at a cost of 190 crore.