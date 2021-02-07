Police busts drug racket: 3 arrested

The Himachal Pradesh police has busted a drug racket in the state. The police has arrested 3 men and recovered 128 grams of heroin from their possession. The men were arrested from Hamirpur district.

The arrested were identified as Vivek Sharma of Dhabiri village of Hamirpur, Manoj Kumar of Village Kasol of Kullu district and Keshav Ram of Bhamsoi village of Mandi district.

A case has been registered at Badsar police station in this regard under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations were on.