Police responds to the message about 3 red ticks while sending messages on WhatsApp… Read more!!!

Thrissur: The police said that receiving 3 red ticks while sending messages on WhatsApp is a fake message. ‘If ??3 red ticks appear while sending a WhatsApp message, the government has initiated legal action against you. The court summons will be issued soon. ‘- This kind of message was widely circulated through WhatsApp groups.

But police say the message is false. The fake news was spread under the headline ‘New rules to be implemented tomorrow regarding the use of WhatsApp’. If you see a 3 blue tick with the WhatsApp message, you know that your message has caught the attention of the government. If you see 2 blue and 1 red you can see that the government is watching you. If you see 3 red, you will know that the summons has been sent. ‘

The messages state that the government is recording all WhatsApp messages and calls and that posting or spreading anti-government messages could lead to punishment. But city police said the messages were not true and that fake news should not be spread.