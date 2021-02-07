‘State government will reduce tax on petrol, diesel’: Announces Chief Minister

A state government in the country has decided to reduce the tax imposed on petrol and diesel. Meghalaya state government has taken this decision. This was announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The tax on petrol and diesel will reduced by Rs. 2 2 per litre from Monday midnight.

“In view of the recent price hike in petrol and diesel in #Meghalaya, Govt. has decided that the rate for both petrol and diesel will be reduced by 2 rupees per litre, effective from midnight of 8th February 2021,” the chief minister tweeted on Sunday.

The price of petrol is little over Rs 90 per litre in the state capital.