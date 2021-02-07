The week of love and romance- Valentine’s Day Week begins: Happy Rose Day…

February is known as the month of love. Rose Day, the first day in the Valentine’s week, is celebrated on February 7 every year. It is celebrated with passion and happiness among lovers of all age groups. On this auspicious day, roses are gifted to the special one, celebrating love and affection. It is said that the Victorians began the culture of exchanging roses with their beloved for communicating unspoken feelings.

Don’t get confused on which rose to gift your partner. Here is a description of what each colour signifies.

Red Roses:

Red roses symbolize love and romance and are the perfect Valentine’s Day rose. It conveys romantic meanings to your beloved ones like “I love you” or “Be Mine”. They are the true Valentine’s Day roses.

Yellow Roses:

Yellow roses are a symbol of friendship and caring. Never send yellow roses to someone you are romantically interested in, as this suggests you would prefer to stay in the friend zone. In fact, yellow roses are one of the only roses that have no romantic meaning behind them.

Orange Roses:

Orange roses indicate enthusiasm and passion, making them a creative substitute for Valentine’s day rose. Sending orange roses conveys romance, but not nearly as much as a bouquet of red roses might. To give a strong message to your beloved, you can gift it along with a red rose too.

Pink Roses:

Pink roses symbolize gratitude, grace, and joy. Overall, pink roses suggest a gentleness compared to the typical bright red rose. They are seen as a token of admiration when given to someone.

White Roses:

White roses often represent purity, innocence, and youthfulness. White roses are sometimes referred to as bridal roses because of their association with young love and eternal loyalty. Therefore, you might like to avoid gifting them during this time of the year unless you get to hear the wedding bells.

Peach Rose:

A peach-colored rose is sweet, and conveys sincerity and gratitude. It also represents the genuineness of your feelings. These flowers are great for saying “thank you”. To appreciate someone for their beauty and modesty, this rose works the best.

Lavender Roses:

One of the rarest colors, lavender roses are often a sign of love at first sight and carry an air of regality. Truly the perfect rose for a budding romance.

Blue Roses:

Do you feel “I can’t have you but I can’t stop thinking about you” when you see your crush? The blue rose signifies true love, associated with the unattainable. A blue rose can mean unreachable, unattainable or unrequited love.