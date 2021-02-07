“There is a rebirth of communism under Mamata Banerjee”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched severe criticism against Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Prime Minister accused that under Mamata Banerjee’s rule there was a rebirth of communism in the state. Prime Minister said this at a BJP rally in Haldia.

“Bengal is the state of football lovers, so I will say this in the language of football. TMC has committed far too many fouls, the foul of corruption, the foul of neglecting the poor. The party of maa, maati, maanus is making farmers suffer, while you can see who is working to benefit farmers”, said PM.

” Mamata is irked if you ask her about development, irked if you chant Jai Shri Ram, but does not say a word at international conspiracies to defame the nation. Attempts are being made to target India’s image, but has Mamata reacted?”, Modi added.