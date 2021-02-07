Twitter India’s public policy head resigns

New Delhi: Twitter India’s head of public policy Mahima Kaul has resigned. This was confirmed on Saturday by a senior executive of Twitter. The official explanation from Twitter was that the resignation was for personal reasons. Kaul, meanwhile, said she had resigned to rest for a while.

Mahima Kaul joined Twitter in 2015. Kaul’s resignation comes amid allegations that she has violated Indian law by not deleting tweets related to the hashtag “farmers genocide”. The Twitter head of the Indian government had objected to the suspension of accounts that had been temporarily withdrawn on the grounds that they were in support of and motivating the peasant movement, and for not considering the need to remove hashtags and tweets supporting the peasant movement.