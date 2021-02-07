UAE government announces important decision

A civic body in UAE has announced an important decision. Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has announced that residents and citizens wishing to visit the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department’s customer service centre must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

As per the new announcement, only those who have received both doses of the vaccine will be allowed inside. They must have received their second dose at least two weeks prior to the visit. Customers must wear masks, maintain social distancing and undergo body temperature checks before entering the centre.