UAE restricts COVID-19 vaccine only for senior citizens, patients, and disabled people

Dubai: The Covid vaccine will now only be available to senior citizens, people with serious illnesses and disabilities at vaccination centers run by the Department of Health in the UAE. Patients include those with heart disease, diabetes, and those being treated for lung disease will get the vaccine. The UAE Health Ministry said this decision came into effect since Sunday.

These people can receive the vaccine without booking in advance. Others will be vaccinated after six weeks. This applies to all emirates. The Ministry of Health also reminds others who need to take the second dose to get the vaccine at the given time. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi tightened the Covid rules. Parties, gatherings, and public events were banned. No more than 10 people at wedding celebrations and family reunions.