Union Law Minister donates for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Patna: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He handed over the money to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Temple Trust. Prasad, the union minister for law and justice, electronics and information technology, and communications said, “I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement of contributing Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, Prasad said. I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad High Court where we won (the case).”

“It would be great if I had the opportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I was the (union) law minister, I could not argue the case. It’s a matter of pride that I will be going out to collect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ram temple,” he added.