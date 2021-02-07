Uttarakhand avalanche latest updates: 10 dead bodies found; 16 rescued….

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has said that 150 people are suspected to have died in an avalanche in the Chamoli Tapovan region. The bodies of 10 people were found. Workers at the Rishiganga Power Generation Project have gone missing. The ITBP and the National Disaster Response Force are continuing their rescue efforts

ITBP personnel have safely rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district following a glacier burst. The 16 people who have been rescued are labourers working at the Tapovan power project.

The Rishiganga power plant was severely damaged due to the avalanche. A similar situation occurred in Joshimath after the water level rose due to the avalanche. The Joshimath Malari bridge, which was used for military operations, was reportedly washed away. Following warnings of possible flooding in the lower reaches of the Alaknanda River, steps have been taken to evacuate people along the coast.