Apple may stop production of iPhone 12 mini

The long-awaited iPhone 12 was unveiled by US premium tech giant Apple on October 13 last year. The new iPhone 12 range includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The newly introduced iPhone 12 Mini is, as the name suggests, the smallest and cheapest model in the bunch.

Although the iPhone 12 Mini was introduced for those who want a ‘small phone with all the new features’, the statistics show that the expected sales of the mini model have not been achieved. Supply chain analyst J.P. Morgan predicts that this will force Apple to end production of the iPhone 12 Mini by the second term of this year.