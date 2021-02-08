Applicants can now take ration card print by themselves. Know more

Applicants will now be able to take print of their own electronic ration card (e-ration card). Online applications can be obtained from Akshaya Login or Applicants’ Citizen Login in PDF format as soon as the Taluk Supply Officer gives approval.

The password to open the PDF document will be sent to the mobile phone number linked to the ration card. The e-ration card thus obtained can be printed and used on the e-Aadhaar model. The National Informatics Center (NIC) has provided the necessary technical facilities for the e-ration card. You can apply for an e-ration card online through Akshaya Login or Citizen Login. The facility of paying application fees online through the e-Treasury system has also been introduced.