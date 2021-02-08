Blackman attacks again after a while; The natives in fear….

Kollam: After a break, Blackman attacks again in Kollam district. The blackman’s attack on the house where the elderly couple lives in Kottarakkara Odanavattam has intensified for days. At night, it was common to see people in black robes walking towards the house with stones.

The Blackman attack took place at KK George’s house at Pettimukku. KK George owns a detached house in the middle of a large rubber plantation. Only George, his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson live here. For the past one month, they have been throwing stones and knocking on the door of their house. There are also stones thrown at the vehicle. Stones and mud are thrown through the airhole and pushed into the house.

Meanwhile, a ward member led by a man gathered around the house to catch Blackman. People were on guard that day until 12 o’clock at night. After this everyone dispersed but at two o’clock there was a strong stone against the house. Following this, a complaint was lodged with Kottarakkara Rural SP and Pooyapalli SHO the next day. CCTV was installed in the house following a police directive. Pooyapalli police are investigating the incident.