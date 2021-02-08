Covid-19 Update: 13306 people tested in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 427 new coronavirus cases along with 123 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infected people in the country has reached at 154,525. The overall recoveries now stood at 147,033. The death toll has reached at 251.

At present there are 7241 active cases in the country. There are 65 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 570. 3 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 63 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 13306 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 5348 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1432985 people were tested in the country.