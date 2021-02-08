Covid-19 Update: 155 recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 316 new coronavirus cases along with 1 death and 155 new recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total cases in Oman have now touched 135,990. The death toll has now reached at 1535. The total number of people recovered across the country surged to 127,853.

The ministry continues to urge everyone to adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.