Covid-19 Update: 3933 new recoveries reported in UAE

2798 new coronavirus cases along with 3933 recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. 148,587 additional Covid-19 tests were also carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours by the ministry.

The total number of confirmed cases in UAE has surged to 329,293. The overall infection tally has reached at 309,692. The death toll has mounted to 930. At present there 18,671 active cases in the country. Over 27 million Covid-19 tests has been conducted in UAE till now.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police have said residents reported over 1,000 Covid-19 safety violations over the course of a week.