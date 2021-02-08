Covid-19 Update: 996 new coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

The number of coronavirus cases is surging in Kuwait. The Ministry of Health has announced this. As per the data released by the Ministry of health there is a significant rise in the daily tally of new coronavirus cases.

996 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus infection has surged to 171,994. 582 new recoveries were also reported in the country. Thus the total recoveries has climbed to 162,120. 3 more deaths were also reported. The death toll now stands at 969.

Currently, there are 8905 active cases in Kuwait. In this 83 are in critical condition and admitted in ICUs.