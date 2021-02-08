Covid-19 Update: Fatality rate reaches 0.4% in Bahrain

The fatality rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 0.4% in Bahrain. The recovery rate from Covid-19 is reached at 94.3% in the country. The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated this.

Meanwhile, 616 people have tested Covid-19 positive in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of people tested Covid-19 positive has reached at 107,329.

396 recoveries have been also reported in the last 24 hours in Bahrain along with 1 new death. Thus the total recoveries has reached at 101,168. The death toll is at 380. Currently, there are 5781 active cases in the country. In this 5,740 are stable and 41 are critical cases under intensive care.