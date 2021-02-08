Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate has reached at 1.7%. The Ministry of Health has announced this.

Meanwhile, 356 new coronavirus cases along with 298 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 164 were recorded in Riyadh, 80 in the Eastern Province, 47 in Makkah, 7 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, 5 in Najran and 6 in Jazan.

Also Read; 3933 new recoveries reported in UAE

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 370,278. The total recoveries has reached at 361,813. The death toll now stands at 6406. At present there are 2415 active cases in the country. In this 401 are admitted in ICUs.