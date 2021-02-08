Covid engulfed Secretariat; Work from home for employees…..

Thiruvananthapuram: With the spread of Covid in the state, heavy restrictions have been imposed on the secretariat. Work from home has been announced for employees. The government has also ordered that only 50% of the people in the finance ministry should come. The regulation applies to those up to the Deputy Secretary. Other employees have been given work from home. Employees’ unions have called on the government to impose restrictions on the number of people in the secretariat. The new measure is based on this.

But more than 55 employees of the secretariat were reportedly affected by the Covid. The unions have called on the government to impose restrictions. There have also been allegations that the canteen election has exacerbated the Covid spread.