”Finally got rid of him”; says mother murdering her ganja addict son

Mother kills her stoner son. This shocking news comes from Vijayawada’s A T Agraharam in Guntur town. The deceased is identified as Vallepu Siddartha who is a ganja addict. The incident happened on saturday evening when the duo had a fight over son’s ganja use. Mother Sumalatha is booked under section 302 of IPC for murdering her son.

According to Nagarampalem police, Sumalatha, is a sweeper employed with the Guntur Municipal Corporation. She had been living in a rented house for the past two months along with her son Siddartha. Since her husband’s death, she is the sole breadwinner in the family. Meanwhile, Sumalatha’s son Siddartha had to discontinue his studies because of financial crisis. Later she found that her son was addicted to ganja. He would frequently harass his mother for money.

On Saturday, there was a fight between mother and son over the same. Neighbours said that they saw Sumalatha leaving the house. She was shouting “finally got rid of him”. This left the neighbours in suspicion and made them go inside the house. They saw Siddartha lying dead on the floor.

Locals reported the Police and they rushed to the spot. They shifted the body to Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem and further investigation. The material evidence and the circumstantial evidence from the crime scene clearly points at Sumalatha. Search operation has launched to trace her.