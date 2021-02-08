For the attention of those who have registered for the Covid Vaccination!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Those who have registered for Covid vaccination will lose the opportunity if they does not inform about their inconvenience. Those who have registered with the Cowin app to receive the Covid vaccine should arrive at the vaccination center according to the mobile message including the date and place of vaccination.

Others have been found to miss out on the opportunity because some did not arrive that day. If there is any inconvenience in getting the vaccine on that day, that information should be reported in advance to the vaccination center. To avoid the possibility of delay in getting the vaccine, you should arrive at the vaccination center on the day you receive the message on your mobile.