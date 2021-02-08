India gains a record achievement in Covid vaccination

New Delhi: About 60 lakh people in the country have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, 60,35,660 people have been vaccinated as of this evening. So many health workers were able to get the vaccine in just 24 days.

In the United States, so many people have been vaccinated in 26 days. It took the UK 46 days to do this. He said the vaccine has been adopted by health and leading figures in India. Vaccination centers have been set up in 28 states and seven Union Territories across the country. So far, 29 people have been hospitalized in the country due to health problems following the vaccination. 19 people have already been discharged from the hospital.